Game of Thrones releases creepy White Walker teaser – watch it here! Game of Thrones latest teaser has fans speculating about what to expect in season seven of the hit show

Although fans are still waiting for the full length Game of Thrones trailer, HBO has released a new teaser trailer which focuses on the terrifying White Walkers. The short clip, which is just 13-seconds-long, shows the terrifying leader of the ice zombies – the Night King – with Jon Snow reflected in his bright blue eye. The trailer also confirmed that the show would return on 16 July.

Fans were quick to discuss the clip, with one asking a friend: "I really hope you're wedding isn't on this day guys? If it is then sadly me and Kate won't be able to attend! More importantly where are we watching it?" Another added: "If you look closely you can see Jon in his eye before the camera pans out!" However, many were frustrated that the full length trailer still hasn't been released, with one commenting: "Please wait at least another month before taunting us, at least! We've waited long enough for this season. At this point it's just abuse," while another added: "I want more than just this. Give us a trailer that we can watch over and over again. Waiting time feels like fighting the Mountain."

The showrunner Dan Weiss and David Benioff recently opened up about the new season during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them," Dan said. "The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster." Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, added: "A lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on Thrones. It's so different than what everybody is used to. It's quite exciting."