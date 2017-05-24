Guess which presenter joined Holly Willoughby as Phillip Schofield's replacement on This Morning? This Morning returned to TV screens on Wednesday after being cancelled due to Manchester’s terror attack

Holly Willoughby surprised This Morning viewers on Wednesday as she presented the ITV daytime show with Rylan Clark-Neal instead of her regular co-host, Phillip Schofield. Introducing the Celebrity Big Brother presenter to the show, she said: "Rylan's here keeping me company today." Referencing Monday night's terror attack in Manchester, Ryan added: "Thanks for having me, it's a shame what we have to talk about today. But thanks for having me regardless."

This Morning was cancelled on Tuesday following the horrific terror attack in Manchester, which left 22 people dead and 59 injured. Holly and Phillip were due to present the daily show as usual, reporting on the latest news from the bombing, but at the last minute, it was taken off-air. An official tweet from the programme read: "Throughout today's #ThisMorning with @Schofe and @hollywills we'll be bringing you the latest on the Manchester terror attack - from 10:30." However, a second post followed, confirming: "We're sorry but we've just been told we're not going on air. @ITVNews have developments from Manchester until 2pm - we'll be back tomorrow."

During Wednesday's segment, in a pre-recorded video, American singer Anastacia revealed she is still going to perform at Manchester Apollo next week. Referring to Monday's attack, she said: "We'll be together, and standing up for everyone else who's suffering and going through pain." Reassuring her fans, she added: "We always try to do the best to keep fans and crowds safe."

When Phillip read out Ariana's tweet following the attack, Anastacia broke down in tears and said: "I know what she's thinking. I hear every word and I know she's saying the truth. When you are a person like Ariana and you are really engaged with your fans and you enjoy the career because they make it fun for you, the fans are probably going to become a wall of strength." She added: "She's such a power, such a sweetheart and such a doll and I encourage her to walk through it the way that she can. Nobody should force her to do anything in any way shape or form to do something that she's doesn't want to do."