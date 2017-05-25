Coronation Street pays touching tribute to victims of Manchester terror attack Fans have since praised the soap – which is based in the city – for honouring the 22 lives lost

Coronation Street paid tribute to the victims of Manchester's terror attack in its Wednesday night episode. The ITV soap, which is set in the city, posted a photograph showing candles, flowers and handwritten messages laid out in a memorial to the 22 victims as the programme came to an end. A message along the bottom read: "We Stand Together." Soon afterwards viewers took to social media to praise the show for its touching mark of respect. "So proud to be a fan of this soap!" one wrote. "That was a lovely thing to do #Corrie! WE STAND TOGETHER."

It comes after it was confirmed that one of the victims of Monday's attack was 29-year-old Martyn Hett - a Coronation Street superfan, who even had a tattoo of character Deidre Barlow on his leg. A spokesperson for the show said: "Manchester is the home of Coronation Street and we felt it was important to show our support to the victims of the bombing and the people of this great city."

Corrie cast members previously spoke of their devastation following the attack, which took place at an Ariana Grande concert. The soap's official Twitter account led with a post that read: "We love Manchester, it is our home. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by last night's tragic events." Catherine Tyldesley, who plays Eva Price on the show, tweeted: "My beautiful home town, full of beautiful, innocent people. This morning my heart is broken… #RIP and love to victims and families." Anthony Cotton, who stars as Sean Tully, wrote: "A suicide bomber? At an Ariana Grande pop concert? Those poor poor people. And those kids. It's grotesque."

Brooke Vincent, who portrays Sophie Webster, said: "Heartbroken & devastated. Having rushed into Manchester to help my friend home, the scenes around the arena last night were horrendous and something no child should have had to witness. My thoughts and love are with the people & families this attack has affected. The emergency services have been amazing and after such a horrendous attack, how we have come together as a city to help others in such a sad time.. People opening their homes, giving out free transport, a safe place for people to wait for families. I pray for our city... Our beautiful city"

Kym Marsh, who stars as Michelle Connor, said: "I cannot believe what is happening. Praying for the people who lost their lives tonight in Manchester. Thoughts are with their families x." Former Corrie actress Michelle Keegan tweeted: "Horrendous news to wake up to… My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by this terrible tragedy… I'm in shock #Manchester."