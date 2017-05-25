New shows coming to Netflix in June – what will you be watching? Eight brand new shows are coming the Netflix in June

With Game of Thrones still two months away, The Walking Dead season seven finished, and Stranger Things season two not coming until October, the chances are that you may be running dangerously low on brilliant box sets to binge watch. Check out the upcoming new Netflix releases for June that might just become your new favourite shows…

Flaked

The comedy starring Arrested Development's Will Arnett returns for its second series. It follows Chip, a resident of Venice, California who falls in love with his best friend's "fascination", and ends up getting tangled in a web of lies. The second series will premiere on Netflix 2 June.

Orange is the New Black

Following the tragic events of the season four finale, the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary have gone into full riot mode with the sadistic CO Humphreys at their mercy as they fight for a change in the prison conditions. The whole series will be on Netflix from 11 June.

Orphan Black

The cult show about a group of clones is back for its fourth series. After Kira is kidnapped and cared for by the villainous Rachel, Sarah and her sisters have to do whatever it takes to get her back with the help of their friends and family. Watch the series from 11 June.

You Me Her

A Canadian show based on married couple Jack and Emma, who attempt to spice up their marriage by hiring an escort. However, chaos ensues when the pair both fall for her. The show will arrive on Netflix 15 June.

The Ranch

Ashton Kutcher stars as Colt, who returns home after failing as a semi-pro footballer in order to run the family business with his older brother, Rooster and father. Series three of the popular comedy will be available from 16 June.

El Chapo

The drama is based on the life story of El Chapo, one of the world’s most notorious criminals. The first season of the show will be available from 16 June.

Glow

The story of a struggling actress who want to audition for real roles for women, and ends up becoming a 'Gorgeous Lady of Wrestling'. Fans of the comedy series Community will be delighted to see Alison Brie star as the headstrong Ruth in this brilliant comedy drama which will be on Netflix from 23 June.

Gypsy

Naomi Watts stars as Jean Halloway, a therapist who becomes dangerously involved with the people in her patients' lives. Her professional and personal life gets thrown into disarray as her illicit relationships deepen. Directed by Fifty Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor Johnson, this psychological thriller will be released 30 June.