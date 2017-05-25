New shows coming to Netflix in June – what will you be watching?
Eight brand new shows are coming the Netflix in June
With Game of Thrones still two months away, The Walking Dead season seven finished, and Stranger Things season two not coming until October, the chances are that you may be running dangerously low on brilliant box sets to binge watch. Check out the upcoming new Netflix releases for June that might just become your new favourite shows…
Flaked
The comedy starring Arrested Development's Will Arnett returns for its second series. It follows Chip, a resident of Venice, California who falls in love with his best friend's "fascination", and ends up getting tangled in a web of lies. The second series will premiere on Netflix 2 June.
Orange is the New Black
Following the tragic events of the season four finale, the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary have gone into full riot mode with the sadistic CO Humphreys at their mercy as they fight for a change in the prison conditions. The whole series will be on Netflix from 11 June.
Orphan Black
The cult show about a group of clones is back for its fourth series. After Kira is kidnapped and cared for by the villainous Rachel, Sarah and her sisters have to do whatever it takes to get her back with the help of their friends and family. Watch the series from 11 June.
You Me Her
A Canadian show based on married couple Jack and Emma, who attempt to spice up their marriage by hiring an escort. However, chaos ensues when the pair both fall for her. The show will arrive on Netflix 15 June.
The Ranch
Ashton Kutcher stars as Colt, who returns home after failing as a semi-pro footballer in order to run the family business with his older brother, Rooster and father. Series three of the popular comedy will be available from 16 June.
El Chapo
The drama is based on the life story of El Chapo, one of the world’s most notorious criminals. The first season of the show will be available from 16 June.
Latest comments