Eamonn Holmes to reunite with Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain

Eamonn Holmes is set to make a return to Good Morning Britain, acting as the replacement for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid while they go on leave over the May half term holiday. The 57-year-old will join Charlotte Hawkins - with whom he presented Sky Sunrise for 11 years - between 29 May and 31 May.

Viewers will see Eamonn back to his "old stomping ground" to present the morning primetime slot. He left GMTV in April 2005 before going on to front Sky News' new Sunrise programme. Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte co-hosted the show with Eamonn from 2007 until 2014 before she moved to ITV. Eamonn, meanwhile, stepped down from Sky last October after more than a decade hosting. "Eamonn is a phenomenal broadcaster and journalist and it was great having him on the GMB team over Easter," said Neil Thompson, editor of Good Morning Britain."I'm looking forward to having him back in the studio next week."

Meanwhile, Eamonn recently came under fire for calling Chief Constable Ian Hopkins "PC Plod" in wake of Monday night's terror attack in Manchester. The presenter took to Twitter to express his sadness over the horrific incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning as news was unravelling. He told his fans: "19 people dead - probably kids killed four and a half hours ago and PC Plod of Greater Manchester Police adds no narrative to what happened."

Following the backlash, Eamonn deleted his tweet and told his followers that he didn't intentionally mean to cause offence. "If that is the case then I apologise," he said. "Don't enter into a debate about Tweets about Tweets. I am not the enemy here. To all offended - Sorry. No bigger supporter of The Police than me... Too many people making emotionally wrong interpretations - maybe myself included. Families first."