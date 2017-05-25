Former EastEnders’ star Nina Wadia looks unrecognisable with dramatic weight loss The popular actress is preparing for a new Hollywood role

Nina Wadia looks fabulous! The former EastEnders star unveiled her trim new figure on Thursday’s Loose Women, having lost nearly two stone through healthy eating. While discussing her brand new US role in NBC sitcom Champions, she was jokingly asked by panellist Jane Moore whether it was a "Hollywood transformation?" Nina went on to reveal that she had lost a staggering 26 pounds, saying: "It was a lifestyle change. I saw myself in a movie I did last summer and I looked like I had ate myself in it so I thought, I really need to change."

Nina unveiled her slim new figure on Loose Women, having lost 26 pounds

Laughing, she continued: "I’ve made my family miserable by making everyone eat healthy. But just generally, eating healthily and exercising more. I woke up one day and decided that I was going to throw out every fun food in the house. I’ve just cut out the rubbish."

The mother-of-two went on to say that her two young children, aged 13 and ten, were enjoying the family’s new lifestyle. "They are eating different foods – it is standard now to have fresh salad, and they are loving it," she said.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to compliment her on her appearance, with one writing: "She looks fantastic, her skin is glowing," while another said: "So beautiful inside and out."

Nina played Zainab Masood on EastEnders before leaving in 2013

Nina was also asked whether she would ever return to EastEnders, where she played the feisty Zainab Masood for five years, before leaving back in 2013.

Anchor Andrea McClean asked: "We last saw your with a duf duf – are you going to be going back?" to which the comedienne answered: "Not that I know of .They have asked me twice up until this point. But there has been other work, which is lucky."