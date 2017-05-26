Pierce Brosnan confirms he'll be back in Mamma Mia 2 The James Bond actor played the role of Sam Carmichael

Pierce Brosnan has confirmed he will be reprising his role in the hotly-anticipated sequel of Mamma Mia. The James Bond star, who played the role of Sam Carmichael in the hit 2008 movie, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback of himself with his co-star Meryl Streep, and in the caption he wrote: "Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance ? Mama Mia here we go again ..." [sic]

Earlier this week, it was announced that the popular musical will return for a sequel, with many of the original stars all set to reprise their roles. According to Deadline, the new film, titled Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again, will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer OI Parker, while ABBA band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will serve as executive producers.

Mamma Mia 2 will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside with "reprised favourites". The sequel is scheduled to be released in July 2018, ten years after the original. Pierce previously opened up about his experience working on the film, telling Cinema.com: "I had the time of my life doing it. Really, I cannot wax lyrically enough about my experience with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Julie Walters. And Phyllida Lloyd, the director, of course. And Judy Craymer and the world of Mamma Mia! Julie and Phyllida and Catherine Johnson, the writer, did create something that is enduring and meaningful and above all; entertaining."