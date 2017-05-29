Pregnant Binky Felstead reveals she is leaving Made in Chelsea The reality star is preparing to welcome her first child with co-star JP Patterson

Binky Felstead has revealed she is leaving Made in Chelsea after six "magical years" on the show. The 26-year-old star, who is preparing for the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, with co-star Josh 'JP' Patterson, announced her departure in a post shared on Instagram on Monday, ahead of the season 13 finale. Binky posted an emotional message to fans along with a photo montage. She wrote: "So guys, it's the season finale of #madeinchelsea tonight at 9!!! Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years.

"Looking back to the show's very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it's amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight," said the star, who has appeared on the E4 show since it debuted in 2011, and was one of the last original stars left.

"Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love - what an incredible experience, couldn't be prouder of this show & how far it's come! It's been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I'm sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin! I'm not going away though, u can still follow my personal journey if ya wanna .. so keep your eyes peeled for what's coming up! 👀😜 Thank you @e4chelsea, love you always. 💗 #proudtobeanoriginal."

Binky and JP Patterson are expecting their first child together

It comes amid reports that Binky and JP Patterson have landed their own TV show, documenting their experience of first-time parenthood. The E4 show is set to follow the last stages of Binky's pregnancy and how she and JP adapt after their daughter's arrival. An insider told the Sun: "Binky's pregnancy came like a bolt from the blue for Made in Chelsea fans and they've been desperate for more info ever since. A whole show dedicated to her and JP's journey is bound to be a hit. She's had to take a backseat to the rows and romances during the latest series of Made in Chelsea, but the spinoff will see cameras right by her side, capturing all the magical moments and hardships of this new stage in her life. This is truly a Made in Chelsea first – no single cast member has ever anchored their own show."