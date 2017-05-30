Hugh Grant stars in brand new trailer for Paddington 2 – watch it here! Paddington 2's first trailer is finally here

The trailer for the much-anticipated Paddington sequel is finally here! The quintessentially British trailer begins with Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), attempting to try his hand at window washing with disastrous results before revealing its all-star cast, including Hugh Grant as a charming actor, Julie Andrews as the Browns' sweet housekeeper Mrs Bird, and Hugh Bonneville as the clumsy Mr Brown. Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi also makes an appearance in the trailer as local celebrity, Mr Curry.

The official synopsis for the family film, which will be released in cinemas on 10 November 2017, reads: "The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Grube's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief."

Paddington 2 will open in cinemas in November

Fans were quick to praise the fun trailer, with one writing: "This is marvellous! Hope it is a good sequel. The first one was charming and a great one," while another added: "Please, don't mess up with this sequel. First one was awesome.﻿" Previously speaking about the possibility of making a sequel, the film's producer David Heyman said: "If you think about the sequel, than you’re getting ahead of the game. The key is, if you make a good first film and audiences respond, than hopefully you’ll have the opportunity to do a sequel. We just tried to tell a good story to make a film that was as good of a film as possible. Hopefully, each one is better than the last… and hopefully, we'll succeed with the second Paddington."