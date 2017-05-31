Sheree Murphy asks for a new soap job on live TV The actress previously played Tricia Dingle on Emmerdale between 1998 and 2004

Sheree Murphy is on the hunt for a new job! The former Emmerdale actress – who currently presents BBC daytime show Yes Chef – offered herself up for a role on another soap during an interview on daytime show Lorraine on Wednesday. Sheree has a great deal of soap experience; she has appeared on Hollyoaks and Neighbours and starred as Tricia Dingle on Emmerdale between 1998 and 2004. Speaking to stand-in host Rochelle Humes, she admitted she was keen to return to her roots.

Sheree Murphy said she would love to return to soap life during an appearance on Lorraine

"I love soap life," the actress said. "I love everything about being on a soap. You are with the same people all the time, you get to know your character… it's the best job ever." She continued: "I love it and I'd never say no to another one. I love EastEnders. I love Corrie. If anyone would like me, then, yeah!"

Sheree – who has been married to former footballer Harry Kewell for 15 years - currently fronts BBC daytime cooking show Yes Chef, and previously appeared on Celebrity MasterChef. Discussing her family's approach to cooking, Sheree revealed; "[Harry's] a good cook. He loves cooking. Since I did MasterChef I'm a bit of a dab hand in the kitchen. He's a bit of a whizz in the kitchen… I'm a bit of a control freak."

Sheree recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Harry Kewell

Sheree, 41, and Harry, 38, are parents to four children – son Taylor, 16, and daughters Ruby, 13, Matilda, eight, and five-year-old Dolly. In an interview last September, she opened up about cooking for her brood. "I have to cook for four different tastes," she told the Express. "But I tend to cook one meal and they have to deal with it. So there might be peas left on one plate and carrots on another.

"I'm a bit of a basic cook – I'll do a roast or lasagne or homemade chicken nuggets – but when I did MasterChef I pushed myself to cook lots of things that I like to eat but I wouldn't necessarily make at home. My husband is really good; he'll eat anything I make because he's polite and grateful. Whereas, you know what kids are like, they look at things and said, 'Ooh it's got green in it!'"