Fans have gone wild for fan-made Harry Potter prequel trailer - watch it here! The fan-made project is titled Voldemort - Origins of the Heir

Harry Potter fans have been in a frenzy over a new fan-made film titled Voldemort - Origins of the Heir. The upcoming film aims to examine the early life of Voldemort, Harry Potter's enemy in the book series. The trailer, which was released on Sunday, has already received nearly two million views, with fans praising the amazing production value on the homemade project.

The synopsis reads: "Voldemort - Origins of the Heir talks about the early life of Voldemort, powerful dark Wizard from the Harry Potter saga, and all the reasons that made his name so well-known and feared among his peers." The trailer focuses on a brand new character, Greisha McLaggan, who intends to defeat Voldemort, then known simply as 'Tom Riddle', at any cost. In a voiceover, she says: "Tom Marvolo Riddle. After graduating from Hogwarts, quits his job at Borgin and Burkes and disappears. 1943: the year of the scandal. House elf murders her own mistress, Hepzibah Smith, descendant from the ancient Hufflepuff family, death by poisoning. Cold case. And yet I'm still smelling dark magic here. I promise Tom, I, Griesha McLaggan, heir of Gryffindor, will stop you."

The film will focus on Voldemort

Fans were quick to give their opinion on the film, with one writing: "Fan made or not, I've been waiting for this kind of movie for ages, oh my lord! I really don't care if its fan-made because the hype is just as real as seeing the Harry Potter movies for the first time. Can't wait until this comes out," while another added: "This trailer just won Slytherin 1,000,000 house points." The filmmakers confirmed that the film would be released at the end of 2017.