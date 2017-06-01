Former Neighbours actor Troy Beckwith reported missing The soap star played Michael Martin between 1991 and 1998

Concern is growing for former Neighbours actor Troy Beckwith, who has gone missing in Melbourne, Australia. The soap star, who appeared as Michael Martin between 1991 and 1998, was last seen on Wednesday morning, and is now not answering his phone. His partner confirmed that he had disappeared from their home when she returned at 11am. His white 1999 Ford Falcon, registration 1AJ5CQ, was also gone.

Troy Beckwith played Michael Martin on Neighbours between 1991 and 1998

Sen-Constable Kristen Hill of Cranbourne Police told the Herald Sun that 41-year-old Troy might be staying in hostels in Melbourne to go unnoticed. "He's got his mobile phone, his personal belongings," she said. "He contacted his partner, saying an appointment had been cancelled and that was the last time that she heard from him." Friends and family of Troy are said to be particularly concerned because Troy has an undisclosed medical condition.

The actor found fame as a teenager with roles in popular Australian TV shows, including Neighbours. He took on the role of Michael Martin in 1991. Michael, who had a sister named Debbie and a half-sister named Hannah, was a troubled teen, who descended into crime but broke out of a detention centre in an attempt to stop an armed robbery, getting shot in the process. Troy also played the lead character in the children's series Pugwall, starring in the role of keyboard player Jeremy 'Bazza' Bazlington.