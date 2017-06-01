The first trailer for Agatha Christie murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express is here! The trailer for the adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous murder mystery is here!

The first trailer for the much-anticipated murder mystery blockbuster Murder on the Orient Express is here! Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the trailer is narrated by Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's most famous character. After a murder takes place on a train, the detective must find out which passenger is responsible. The cast is made up of Hollywood A-listers, including Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer and Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley, and the unique trailer pans across the cast, highlighting their role as they all give their reaction to the murder.

WATCH: Judi Dench shines as Queen Victoria in trailer for Victoria and Abdul

The official synopsis for the film reads: "What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again."

WATCH: Hugh Grant stars in brand new trailer for Paddington 2

Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "Soooo many phenomenal actors in this movie!! Also based off of one the best crime books I've ever read!! So excited for this!!" Another complimented the trailer, that pairs the period murder mystery with modern music, writing: "A Hollywood trailer with a bit of creativity in it, what?!﻿"

The film will be released in November

Speaking about the film James Prichard, Chairman of Agatha Christie Ltd. and great grandson of the famous author, previously said: "The extraordinary thing about my great grandmother's stories is just how timeless they are and how perfectly they lend themselves to the cinematic experience. Eighty years after the publication of the novel, Fox and its creative team will bring Murder on the Orient Express, a classic Christie tale, to new audiences across the world. We are genuinely excited about this partnership and with 33 Poirot stories to be told, we look forward to this being the first of many collaborations."