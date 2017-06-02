Amanda Holden receives over 200 Ofcom complaints for 'inappropriate' Britain's Got Talent dress The Britain's Got Talent shocked viewers with a daring Julien Macdonald gown

Twittersphere went into overdrive following Amanda Holden's appearance on Thursday's Britain's Got Talent live semi-final. And now, Ofcom have confirmed that the judge received over 200 complaints due to her choice of dress, which many viewers deemed "inappropriate". The 46-year-old judge walked on stage dressed in a khaki Julien Macdonald gown, which was heavily embellished and featured a dangerously low-cut neckline, slashed down to the navel.

A spokesperson has since told HELLO! Online: "We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate." Amanda's decision to wear such a jaw-dropping outfit comes after she confessed she would be disappointed if her wardrobe failed to cause a stir. "I can't wait to wear my dresses," she recently told The Sun. "They are very flattering, very feminine and a few are … what you would expect. Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I haven't done my job if they aren't!"

Last year, Amanda and fellow judge Alesha Dixon received 19 complaints thanks to their daring daring ensembles during the ITV show's live run. At the time Ofcom said they didn't warrant a full investigation. "We assessed a number of complaints about the suitability of clothing worn by two female judges before the watershed, but won’t be taking the matter forward for investigation,” a spokesman for Ofcom said. "The dresses worn by the judges did not raise issues under our rules on nudity, and the judges were not portrayed in a sexualised way."