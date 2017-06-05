Olivia Campbell's heartbroken mum returns to Good Morning Britain Charlotte Campbell opened up about her meeting with Ariana Grande

The mother of Manchester terror victim Olivia Campbell has praised Ariana Grande following Sunday's One Love Manchester tribute concert. Charlotte Campbell bravely appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday to talk about her 15-year-old daughter, and shared details of her recent meeting with pop star Ariana. It was Charlotte who had convinced Ariana to change her set list ahead of the concert, and hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid asked her about that conversation.

STORY: Piers Morgan apologies to Ariana Grande for criticising her in wake of terror attack

"She wanted to play the non-hits," said Charlotte, who appeared on the show alongside Olivia's stepfather Paul. "She didn't feel it appropriate to play the big ones that everyone wanted to dance to. And we said no, you play the hits, you sing your heart out. You make everybody get up and dance and smile and sing along with you." She also confirmed that the 23-year-old singer had cried when they had met, but said: "Olivia wouldn't want anyone in tears, she was a smiley girl. And I just told her straight, stop crying and smile."

Olivia Campbell's heartbroken parents bravely appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday

Ariana was joined a host of superstars for Sunday's concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus. During the concert, she mentioned Olivia, and Charlotte – who attended the event - said her daughter would be "buzzing her head off" to know Ariana had spoken about her. She said: "Olivia was probably the cheekiest and gobbiest 15-year-old you've ever met, but also the kindest and most caring 15-year-old. If you met her you wouldn't forget her. She was amazing – full of life."

Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers and Susanna were close to tears when they discovered Olivia had been killed in the 22 May attack. Just one day earlier they had spoken on the phone to Charlotte, who was launching an appeal to find her then-missing daughter. She had told the presenters she hadn't heard from her teenage daughter since the attack and was frantically trying to discover her whereabouts. "I've called all the places. I've called the police. They said there's no news and I've just got to wait," she said through her tears. "I'm waiting at home in case she turns up here… She was there with her best friend from school, he's been found, he's in hospital. I'm not sure what condition he's in. If anybody sees Olivia, lend her a phone. She knows my number."