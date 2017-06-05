Claire Foy says she doubts the Queen has watched The Crown despite reports The actress, who plays a young Queen in the Netflix series, expressed her doubts

Claire Foy has expressed her doubts that the Queen has watched The Crown, despite reports claiming that Her Majesty has watched all ten episodes and is a fan of the Netflix series. Claire, who plays the young Queen in the series, said: "I will believe it when I see it." Speaking to Vanity Fair, the award-winning actress gave her reasons, explaining that having someone act our your life so personally wouldn't be "very enjoyable".

Claire Foy explains decision to step down from The Crown

"I think she'd be interested in the coronation," said Claire, 33. "I think she'd be interested in the royal wedding, and I think she would be interested in the retelling of Treetops and all those sorts of things. The personal level of it, and seeing someone else act out your life, and act out your most painful moments of grief, or happiness, or fear, or triumph, or whatever, I don't think would be a very enjoyable thing, which is why I doubt very much that she's watched it."

She continued: "I wouldn't want to watch that, but I think she would be intrigued about how well the program is made, and how well it depicts the family and the characters that she's, in real life, got to know. Winston Churchill, for example."

Last month, a report in the Express claimed that the Queen indulged in Saturday night sessions watching The Crown with her youngest son Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie. "Edward and Sophie love The Crown," a royal source told the newspaper. "It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized."