James Corden took Ed Sheeran for a ride for his latest Carpool Karaoke, and it might be the best one yet! The Late Late Show picked up the star and the pair started singing The Shape of You immediately, with James jokily swaying to the music. The pair performed several tunes, and took part in a Malteser challenge where Ed managed to fit an incredible 52 chocolates into his mouth!

Speaking about his hiatus, Ed said: "I did three months proper travelling and then I made an album for eight months." He revealed that he no longer has a phone, and does all of his communicating via email. "Just emails," he said. "Emails is the best way… I actually don't have a phone anymore. I had a phone for two weeks then I just didn't charge it. I'd wake up every morning and I'd have like 50 messages and none of them were like, 'Hey, how are you?' They'd be like, 'Can I have this?' 'Can you lend me this?' It was fine at the beginning and then it just got really draining by the end of it."

The pair also performed Sing, Thinking Out Loud, and Justin Bieber's hit song Love Yourself. Ed revealed that he had recently taken Justin to a "dive bar" in Tokyo, telling James: "I was in Tokyo the other day and Bieber was there! Just him. No security or anything, came to this really filthy dive bar and we ended up at this golf course and he put a golf ball in his mouth and was like, 'Go on hit it out!' I was pretty hammered… and cracked him across the face!"

Ed opened up about taking Justin to a dive bar

Fans were quick to praise the funny video, with one saying: "I loved this so much! Such amazing talent! This and Bruno Mars' carpool karaoke are one of my favourites. I would love to see a carpool karaoke with Shawn Mendes," while another added: "I need a FULL COVER of Ed and James singing thinking out loud ASAP﻿."