Andy Cunningham, star of children's show Bodger & Badger, dies aged 67 The TV entertainer played handyman Simon Bodger in the BBC comedy

Andy Cunningham has passed away at the age of 67, his family has confirmed. The actor, who was best known for starring in BBC children's comedy Bodger & Badger, died after a battle with cancer at the Royal Sussex County Hospital on Monday. His sister Tessa paid a loving tribute, telling Press Association: "Andy lived to be loved and to make people laugh - starting with me, his little sister. He had a quicksilver brain, a rebellious attitude, boundless compassion particularly for the underdog, unstinting levels of generosity and, of course, a passion for mashed potato."

She concluded: "I adored him and, long before he found fame, was immensely proud to have the funniest, cleverest big brother in the universe." Andy, who also had a small role in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, was famed for playing handyman Simon Bodger in the popular kids show between 1989 and 1999. The British entertainer was an English graduate at Cambridge University before he found fame on children's television. He was in a long-term relationship with Jane Bassett, who played Mousey in Bodger and Badger. Although the couple separated many years ago, they remained good friends.

Comedian Charmian Hughes paid tribute to Andy on Facebook: "So sad to hear Andy Cunningham has died. I first met him doing his magic show when I was being a terrible clown at the same event and we were near neighbours in Islington. He was so sweet and kind and full of advice. I had quite a pash on him but my dog Arthur weed on him when he came to dinner, so put paid to that. I last saw him at the Brighton fringe about three years ago and he was very mischievous in my audience. Actually, he was my audience. RIP sweet man."