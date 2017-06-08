Pixie Lott reveals plans for a summer wedding to Oliver Cheshire and whether babies are on the cards

Soon-to-be-bride Pixie Lott has told HELLO! Online that working with young children on The Voice Kids has brought out her maternal instincts. Speaking at the press launch for the new ITV show, which kicks off on Saturday night, the Baby singer, who announced her engagement to long term partner Oliver Cheshire in November last year, revealed: "I love working with kids… when they do get up [on stage] and are amazing and taking all the directions you give them, it does make you feel like a proud mama. It makes me so happy".

4️⃣ days to go! So excited for you to meet the first members of #TeamPixie on @thevoicekidsuk this Saturday! #TheVoiceKidsUK starts at 7:45pm on ITV and STV! Support #TeamPixie 💗 A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Pixie will be joined by will.i.am and McFly's Danny Jones, as they set out to find a star to win the grand prize of a Disneyland Paris trip and a £30,000 bursary to contribute towards their musical education. The songstress, who will be in the coach seat on the brand new kids version of ITV's The Voice, admitted that with all her commitments, she's not quite ready to cook a bun in the oven just yet.

Pixie Lott and Danny Jones pose with presenter Emma Willis

"I'm just too busy, there's a lot going on and I haven't even got into wedding plans yet". When she does have children in the future, though, she reveals that enlisting them in a children's talent show like The Kids Voice would definetly be a possibility. "I think, it all depends on the kid, with The Voice Kids you can tell the passion just comes from them… so only if they really wanted to do it and they had a talent. Then if that’s what they want to do, I'd 100% support them."

On the topic of her impending wedding, Pixie claimed she is "very excited" but does not want to "rush into it and shoe horn it in…we're gonna get married next year, we're saying July or September." So will she be a bridezilla? "I don’t think so," she laughed. "I'm a bit of a go with the flow kind of cat."