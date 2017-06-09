MTV star Danny Dias, star of Road Rules, dies aged 34 The star of Road Rules and The Challenge was found at home in Brooklyn

MTV star Danny Dias has died at the age of 34, multiple US outlets have confirmed. Danny, who appeared on Road Rules and The Challenge, was found at home in Brooklyn on Saturday. According to People, police received a call about a male who needed assistance. When authorities arrived, Danny was unconscious and unresponsive; paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The cause of death is still unknown.

TMZ, who were the first to report the news, claim that Danny had invited a friend to his apartment on Saturday afternoon. They parted ways that day, but the friend alerted police after becoming increasingly concerned about Danny's lack of response to his calls. An MTV spokesperson released a statement, saying: "We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time." Bunim/Murray Productions also said: "Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time. "Danny was a beloved member of the 'Road Rules' and 'The Challenge' communities."

Danny made his MTV debut back in 2004 on the 13th season of Road Rules, a reality game show that involves a group of young people taking part in a series of challenges. Danny was voted off the show halfway through the competition. He went on to appear on the Trinidad and Tobago-based instalment of The Challenge: Gauntlet 2 in 2005. After leaving the TV world, Danny went into investment banking, working as an analyst for Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. He also co-founded generationCURE, an AIDS research charity.