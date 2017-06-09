James Corden takes Tom Cruise for a boat ride on the Thames! See the hilarious video James Corden and Tom Cruise starred in the brilliant segment together

James Corden has taken Tom Cruise for a boat ride on the Thames for one of his London-based episodes of The Late Late Show. Having called the boat 'Tom's Cruise', the show host had also kitted the vessel out with themed rooms based on Tom's filmography, including Top Gun, Interview with a Vampire and The Mummy. Greeting James before their boat ride, Tom jokily told the camera: "James was in London he said he had a perfect London day out for us and I was very excited. I was ready for anything. The Tower of London, Changing the Guard, tea and crumpets. I guess James had something else in mind."

In the hilarious video, James becomes upset when no one wants to visit his section of the boat because they're all having too much fun partying with Tom in the themed rooms. However, Tom eventually won him over by recreating one of the most famous scenes in Top Gun. Dressed in a sailor outfit, Tom sings You've Lost that Loving Feeling with James and the rest of the passengers.

Praising the video, one viewer wrote: "I've been watching James for four days straight, like all the various vids and segments he does, and I can't help but love this genuine human. He's such an admirable and spontaneous guy and so humble and down to earth! Thanks James for making my day every single time." Another person praised Tom's singing voice, adding: "Can we have Tom Cruise for the next episode of the carpool karaoke?﻿"

During James' time in London, he also performed Mary Poppins for the Crosswalk Musical segment of his show, with a little help from Sir Ben Kingsley. The pair performed Let's Go Fly a Kite and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious at the red lights of a zebra crossing, and raced to get off the roads every time the lights turned green.