Which Netflix original show should you be watching? Take our quiz to find out! Which show should you binge watch next?!

To celebrate Orange is the New Black season five dropping on Netflix this Friday, we have put together a quiz so you can discover which Netflix original is the perfect one for you! There are so many different types of drama and comedy on everyone's favourite streaming service, sometimes it seems impossible to pick one and so you end up just watching a rerun of one of your old favourites for ease!

WATCH: Sigourney Weaver stars in long-awaited Netflix Marvel's The Defenders trailer

However, there are so many great original shows on the popular site that, no matter what sort of mood you're in or how many episodes you want to watch, there is something perfect for everyone. So stick some popcorn in the microwave, snuggle up and take our quiz to begin a perfect night of binge watching!

What was your result? Share with us in the comments below! If you're all up-to-date with these shows and want something new to try, check out the upcoming shows that are coming to Netflix this June!