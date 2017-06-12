Attention Idris Elba fans! Luther series 5 has been confirmed Idris Elba is returning for the fifth series of Luther!

It has been confirmed that BBC's hit show, Luther, will return for a fifth series! According to Digital Spy, Idris Elba will return as the genius detective for a four-episode miniseries. Opening up about returning to his famous role, Idris said: "Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on."

READ: Idris Elba gets priceless dating advice from children

Idris will return as Luther

The show's writer, Neil Cross, spoke about what fans could expect from the upcoming series, which will begin filming next year. "Now what? It's a question Idris and I get asked a lot," he said. "It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we've been asking ourselves the same question." He added that there would be plenty of mystery in the series, hinting: "I'm scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther?"

Idris opened up about the role

READ: Five brilliant British crime shows to watch after you finish Broadchurch

The Beasts of No Nation actor hinted that the show could return for another series back in August 2016 after telling a fan to "watch this space," when they asked about more episodes. Fans were quick to react to the exciting news, with one writing: "Yes! Can't wait for when it finally comes out," while another added: "Made my day." Controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger also spoke about the upcoming series, adding that it "will be pulling out all the stops to make the show bigger, bolder and of course more scary than ever".