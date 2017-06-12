Coronation Street cast visit victims of the Manchester terror attack Lucy Fallon, Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley were among the stars paying a visit to Ronald McDonald House on Sunday

Coronation Street favourites made a special trip to Ronald McDonald House in Manchester on Sunday, where they met victims of the Manchester terror attack and terminally ill children. Stars included Catherine Tyldesley, who plays barmaid Eva Price in the popular ITV soap, along with Dolly-Rose Campbell, who recently won Best Comedy Performance at the British Soap Awards for her portrayal as Gemma Winter. Also in attendance were Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt and Beverley Callard, who plays iconic Rovers barmaid Liz McDonald.

Lucy Fallon posted a photo of the Coronation Street cast's visit to Ronald McDonald House on Instagram

Taking to Twitter to share a message about her inspiring visit, Lucy, who has been continuously praised for her harrowing portrayal as grooming victim Bethany, wrote: "Had the pleasure of meeting some incredibly brave and inspiring children along with their families today.

Lucy tweeted a heartfelt message about visiting the inspiring children

"Myself and some of the cast went to Ronald McDonald House in Manchester and spent the day making wonderful memories with terminally ill children and some of the victims/families of the Manchester terror attack.

"Today has made me realise how precious life is and that we must live our life to the fullest every single day. “When you go home tonight, squeeze your loved ones so tightly.

"Thank you so much for having us. One Love."

Tisha Drew-Merry, who previously played waitress Steph Britton in the soap was also in attendance, and posted a photo of on Twitter of her and some of the children and Corrie stars, captioning the picture: "Today has been special."

Tisha Drew-Merry also posted a photo of the visit on Twitter

The horrific attack took place following Ariana Grande’s concert on 22 May, when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring another 59. Earlier in the month, Ariana herself visited young victims being treated at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The 23-year-old met several young girls on her visit, spending time with Jaden, Evie Mills, 14, and Lily Harrison, 8, and surprising the youngsters with gifts and autographs.