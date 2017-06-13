Could Piers Morgan be the new Doctor Who? Piers Morgan suggested he should take the role over from Peter Capaldi

Piers Morgan has put himself forward to take over the coveted role of the Doctor in BBC's popular sci-fi show, Doctor Who. Chatting on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the presenter 'confirmed' that he would be taking over the coveted role from Peter Capaldi after his co-host Susanna Reid hinted that the new Doctor was "not a million miles away from me right now".

READ: Eamonn Holmes to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Susanna said: "I'm going to start a rumour - the new Doctor Who is someone not a million miles away from me right now. It's controversial, it’s headline grabbing." Piers then responded by shouting "exterminate!" in reference to the Doctor's enemy, the Dalek. Susanna was quick to tell him that the Doctor doesn't actually say that, saying: "No, you're not auditioning for a Dalek!" She also schooled him on the show, adding: "Its 'the Doctor' not Doctor Who. You’ll have to learn that before you get the scripts."

Piers has volunteered to become the next Doctor

The pair also discussed potential candidates to play the Doctor, with Piers hinting that he'd like to see the first female Doctor. "Has there been a woman Doctor Who?," he asked. "That's a glass ceiling I would like to see break down." Fans were quick to suggest who they'd like to see as the new Doctor, with one writing: "If the rumours of a female doctor are true what about @Vicky_McClure," while another joked: "I would like @piersmorgan to be K9. It doesn't have a speaking role."

READ: Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande for criticising her in wake of terror attack

Peter is stepping down from his role as the Doctor

Peter Capaldi is leaving his role as the Doctor after three seasons, and recently opened up about his decision to move on. "I've never done anything for any length of time," he told the Radio Times. "Even The Thick of It was only 20 episodes over four years. I'll have done 40 episodes of Doctor Who. I don't think if I stayed on I'd be able to think of another way to say, 'This could be the end of civilisation as we know it.' I've always gone from one job to the other and seen what was around the corner, and I want to get back to that."