This Game of Thrones death was meant to be MUCH more gruesome Myrcella Baratheon's death originally involved mashed up bananas!

WARNING! Spoilers ahead

In season five of the hit fantasy show Game of Thrones, viewers were left in shock when Myrcella Baratheon (Nell Tiger Free), the sweet and kind daughter of Jaime and Cersei Lannister, was killed. In the final version of the death scene, Myrcella died in her father's arms by poison just moments after they had their first real heart-to-heart conversation. However, Nell has since opened up about the original plans for her death scene, admitting it was meant to be much more gruesome.

Myrcella was poisoned in the show

Speaking at the MCM London Comic Con, she said: "Well, originally, I don't know if I should say this, but originally what happened is they gave me those mashed up bananas with like fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff. I was so excited. I don't like gore, but I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it." The actress went on to explain why they changed the death scene was ultimately changed, saying: "They wanted Myrcella's death to reflect her life and wanted it to be sweet, which is rare for Thrones. Unlike my husband, who got a spear through his face!"

Game of Thrones season seven will air in July 2017, and Kit Harington recently opened up about from his character, Jon Snow, who was discovered to be the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark in the season six finale. Chatting to the Huffington Post, Kit said: "I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon. I think Jon would hate the term 'The Prince That Was Promised.' If someone turned to him and said, 'You're The Prince That Was Promised,' he just wouldn't pay much attention."