QUIZ: How well do you know your Poldark phrases?

Since Poldark is back on our television screens, here at HELLO! Online we have decided to find out how much of a fan you really are! Take this quiz to see if you understand Ross and Demelza Poldark's Cornish phrases…

The third series of the beloved period drama returned on Sunday night, and kicked off with a bang! Set in the 18th Century, the first episode featured a birth, two deaths and a marriage - as well as the introduction of three new characters including Demelza's two brothers, Drake and Sam. Let's see how the series will unfold in upcoming weeks!