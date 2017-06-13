Sex and the City: Ten guest stars you didn't know made an appearance Justin Theroux, Geri Halliwell and Bradley Cooper all made cameos

It has been nearly two decades since Sex and the City's Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte walked into our lives. But as the series reaches its 19th anniversary this month, we take a look back at some of the most memorable guest appearances in the show's history!

1. Justin Theroux

Which episode is he in? Season 1, Episode 7: "The Monogamists" and Season 2, Episode 15: "Shortcomings"

Who does he play? He played Stanford's writer friend Jared, who was listed on New York magazine's 30 Coolest People Under 30 list. In the second series, Justin plays Carrie's boyfriend Vaughn Wysel.

2. Bradley Cooper

Which episode is he in? Season 2, Episode 4: "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?"

Who does he play? Jake, a man Carrie enjoys a one night stand with after she thinks she is destined to remain single forever.

3. Sarah Michelle Gellar

STORY: This Hollywood actor nearly played Carrie Bradshaw's Mr Big

Which episode is she in? Season 3, Episode 13: "Escape from New York"

Who does she play? Debbie, a junior executive who works for a small Hollywood production company interested in turning Carrie's column into a film.

4. Geri Halliwell

Which episode is she in? Season 6, Episode 10: "Boy, Interrupted"

Who does she play? The former Spice Girl starred as Samantha's friend Phoebe, who tells her about Soho House's pool. Although Samantha is desperate to go, she can't get in because she doesn't have membership.

5. Will Arnett

Which episode is he in? Season 2, Episode 12: "La Douleur Exquise!"

Who does he play? Jack, a guy has a penchant for sex in public places and dates Miranda after meeting her in the library.

6. Elizabeth Banks

Which episode is she in? Season 3, Episode 2: "Politically Erect"

Who does she play? Catherine, a politician's fiancée at Carrie’s boyfriend's fundraiser. Charlotte takes a liking to the man and Catherine abruptly interrupts their conversation.

7. Jon Bon Jovi

Which episode is he in? Season 2, Episode 13: "Games People Play"

Who does he play? Seth, a guy Carrie briefly dates after meeting him in her therapist's waiting room. She sleeps with him and then finds out he was visiting a therapist because he loses interest in women after sex. Oops.

Sex and the City 3? Stars hint at new film sequel

8. Matthew McConaughey

Which episode is he in? Season 3, Episode 13: "Escape From New York"

Who does he play? Himself. Carrie meets him in Los Angeles to talk about working on a film based on her column.

9. Vince Vaughn

Which episode is he in? Season 3, Episode 14: "Sex and Another City"

Who does he play? Keith Travers, a guy who tells Carrie he's Matt Damon's agent in order to impress her when they meet in Los Angeles - he lied!

10. Heidi Klum

Which episode is she in? Season 4, Episode 2: "The Real Me"

Who does she play? Herself. She's in a fashion show that Carrie also takes part in.