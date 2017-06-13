America’s Got Talent star, 29, dies before his episode airs Dr Brandon Rogers tragically died in a car accident

Dr Brandon Rogers, a contestant on America’s Got Talent, has died aged 29 in a car accident. A source close to the show told TMZ that the rising star lost his life after being involved in a horrific crash in Maryland on Saturday, sadly passing away in hospital the following day.

The talented singer, whose appearance on the popular talent show was due to air next month, was scouted by producers on social media platform Instagram, after they spotted him performing a cover of Boyz || Men son "On Bended Knee" back in December. It is not yet decided whether or not his appearance will still air.

According to TMZ, his family would like his performance to still be shown.

Fans have flocked to the young star’s social media to pay their respects. On his last photo posted on Instagram, in which he is shown happily posing with his friend on National Best Friend Day, one fan wrote: "Gone far too soon. RIP," while another said: "I wish u could of sung to me!!" A third said: "Rest in peace. He was such a positive guy."

In another photo, in which he teased his performance on America’s Got Talent alongside a photo of the judges, including Simon Cowell and Mel B, fans also took to paying tribute. "You would’ve stole the show! Rest easy man!!" one wrote, while another said: "Thoughts and hugs to the family and friends."