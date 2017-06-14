Countdown's Rachel Riley quits Sky Sports job after receiving 'hideous personal abuse' from football fans The Countdown mathematician hosts Friday Night Football and Fantasy Football Club

Rachel Riley has reportedly quit her football pundit gigs with Sky Sports after receiving a barrage of "hideous" abuse from viewers. The Countdown mathematician will stop presenting Friday Night Football and Fantasy Football Club next season following the backlash over a remark she made about Tottenham Hotspur's chances of winning the Premier League. She had described the team's 1-0 defeat to West Ham as a "bottle job".

HELLO! Online contacted a representative for the star, who said: "I'm afraid Rachel's away at the moment and we aren’t making any further comment." At the time of the remark, Rachel took to Twitter to post: "Didn’t mean any offence to Spurs or their fans tonight just a surprise to slip v WHam with their form on paper. Personal abuse is hideous."

She added: "For the record I didn’t say Spurs are bottle jobs but tonight’s game was a test of nerve. WH hadn't beaten any of the top 6 in the PL. After a great run to slip now is disappointing for Spurs. As a MUFC fan neutral in the title run closer would've been more interesting. More interesting. I love football, always have, always will, banter is fun, abuse is not whoever/whatever/wherever #respect." [sic]

According to The Times, Sky was reportedly hoping to offer Rachel a new contract at the end of her initial 12-month deal. But it has since been claimed that the former Strictly Come Dancing star is planning to pursue other career opportunities. HELLO! Online has also reached out to Sky Sports for a comment.