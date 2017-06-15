Lily James has hinted that she is in talks over a Downton Abbey film The Cinderella star opened up about returning to Downton Abbey

Lily James has hinted that a Downton Abbey movie might be on the way – and that she will be involved! The Cinderella actress spoke about at the possibility of a movie adaptation of the popular period drama at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Baby Driver. Chatting to the Press Association, she said: "There's definitely rumours and discussions going on." When asked if she was involved, she coyly replied: "Um, maybe!"

Lily hinted at her involvement in the movie

The show creator Julian Fellowes has previously spoken about the possibility of the film. During a web chat on the Guardian, he said: "I know the cast are behind it and there's a big audience out there. On most movies, unless it's Spider-Man 6, you’re taking a punt. But it's pretty likely the Downton movie will happen." While on Good Morning Britain, he added: "I would love to make [a Downton film]. As far as I am concerned, I am completely up for it. Most of the cast are up for it."

Several members of the cast have spoken about the film

Jeremy Swift, who plays the Dowager Countess's butler in the hit show, also revealed that a script has been written. During an appearance on Lorraine, he said: "There is a film script which we've all been sent but it disappeared in a Mission Impossible style from our emails. With a little puff. It's supposed to be happening, filming, this year but it hasn't been locked down yet. It's just getting everybody in that same space and time. I think there is a huge appetite for it." Phyllis Logan, who played Mrs Hughes, told Good Morning Britain: "The will is definitely there with everybody involved. The will is definitely there. So, let's fingers crossed that we can make it all come about at some stage. And we'd love all to get back together again and have one last hurrah, we certainly