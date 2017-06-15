Gary Barlow's talent show Let It Shine not returning for second series The Take That star has revealed the show has not been cancelled

Gary Barlow's talent show Let It Shine won't be back on the BBC next year. Despite the cancellation, the BBC have not ruled out its return in the future. The Take That singer grouped amateur singers into boybands, which saw them compete for a chance to perform in a stage production based around the music of the British pop group.

In a statement released to HELLO! Online, Gary said: "We had a fantastic time making Let It Shine and the response has been absolutely amazing. The musical itself has broken records for the fastest selling theatre tour in UK history, which is incredible! I want to make sure we give any future series the focus and excitement Let It Shine Series 1 had, and I look forward to making plans for the future with the BBC team."

The BBC confirmed to Metro.co.uk that there are no immediate plans for a second series. A spokesperson said: "Let It Shine was a great new format that performed well for BBC One but it will not be returning in 2018." They continued: "At its heart the show was about finding and nurturing new talent and giving five individuals the unique prize of roles in a brand new, year-long, touring theatre production and as such the door is open to the possibility of another series of Let It Shine in the future. We would like to thank the cast and crew, all of whom brought professionalism, passion, joy and energy to the show."

The series, which began in January, saw Gary and fellow judges Dannii Minogue, Amber Riley and Martin Kemp audition aspiring singers, and form several boy groups. The winners, Five To Five, were crowned in the final and secured a place in the musical when it opens at the Opera House in Manchester in September. The musical will centre around five female fans, with the music of Take That used as the main storytelling device, sung by Five to Five - AJ Bentley, Sario Solomon, Curtis T Johns, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafouri.