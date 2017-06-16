Adorable new CBeebies film shows how young children see the world – see a sneak peek! The real-life best friends were asked how they are different

A new film from BBC's channel for young children, CBeebies, focuses on how little kids think they are different from one another. In the cute video, pairs of real-life best friends who go to the same school were asked on camera about what makes them different, and their responses are simply adorable.

READ: Feeding toddlers: What parents need to know

When asked the question, some of the youngsters struggle for answers, while others suggest that they are different because they live on different streets, that they like different foods and that they are (slightly) different heights! The director of BBC Children's, Alice Webb, opened up about the campaign in a blog. She wrote: "At the BBC 'everyone' really are at the heart of what we do… From gran and granddad to the littlest and newest members of the family, there really is something for all and it's those smallest members of the family who are the heart of our new marketing campaign for our pre-school channel CBeebies."

READ: Child Trust Funds: Your child could have £1000 in a 'lost' savings account

Young children were asked about their differences

She added: "That's because we're all worth representing and celebrating on screen, on-air and online - no matter our background, lifestyle, families, skin colour, choices or anything else that makes us all uniquely us. And it's this uniqueness and diversity our new campaign 'Everyone's Welcome' celebrates. It's a campaign that shows just how young children see the world, and quite frankly they see things differently to how you and I might."

Tune into BBC One right before Doctor Who on Saturday to see the full video, and check out more parenting content from HELLO! here!