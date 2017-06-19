Celine Dion superfan – 9-year-old Celine – blows judges away on America's Got Talent The little girl from Hong Kong has a younger sister named Dion

A Celine Dion superfan, named Celine Tam, lived up to her namesake when she gave a stunning performance of My Heart Will Go On during an America's Got Talent audition. The nine-year-old girl from Hong Kong, who has a younger sister named Dion, impressed the judges with her breathtaking rendition and explained that her parents are massive Celine Dion fans.

"This is my dream being on America's Got Talent," said the adorable singer. "So I'm guessing your parents love Celine Dion?" asked judge Mel B. "Yes, of course," she replied. Celine went on to say that her dad first discovered her singing talent when they were in the car together. She explained: "When I was in the car, my dad's driving and suddenly I just sang My Heart Will Go On and he was like, 'Wow'."

"A Celine Dion song," remarked Mel, to which fellow judge Simon Cowell joked: "We worked that out Mel, there's a Celine Dion connection." Simon went on to say it was obvious the young contestant loved singing Celine Dion songs and wanted to be the next Celine Dion. He then quipped: "What artist are you going to be singing?" "Celine Dion, duh!" the young girl replied.

The judges, audience and viewers at home were blown away as the budding singer poured her heart out and sang the Titanic ballad. Celine's parents watched from backstage, and her mum was sweetly seen wiping away tears as she watched her daughter sing. She received a standing ovation at the end of the performance, and even a big smile from hard-to-please Simon.

Celine's mum was reduced to tears during the audition

AGT star, 29, dies before audition episode airs

It's not yet known whether Celine has made it to the next round, although her audition clip on YouTube has already gone viral, amassing nearly eight million views in less than three days. And it seems the performer is no stranger to talent competitions. She starred in Hunan Broadcasting's Let's Sing Kids in 2014, and has also performed on Hong Kong's TVB and at China CCTV's Spring Festival Gala. Celine also entered Britain's Got Talent in 2015, but did not get past initial auditions.

UK viewers can watch America’s Got Talent on truTV in the UK every Tuesday.