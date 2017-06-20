Amanda Holden's 'inappropriate' Britain's Got Talent dress escapes Ofcom investigation Britain's Got Talent received 683 complaints this year

Amanda Holden's daring Britain's Got Talent dress will not be investigated by Ofcom, it has been confirmed. The BGT judge received hundreds of complaints due to her sartorial choice, which many viewers deemed "inappropriate". The 46-year-old was preened to perfection in a khaki Julien Macdonald gown, which was heavily embellished and featured a dangerously low-cut neckline, slashed down to the navel during one of the live finals at the start of the month.

Thank you to Team Mandy for my favourite hair and makeup look so far 💚💚 @itsdash @karindarnell @angiesmithstyle 'It is always better to be slightly under-dressed' - Coco Chanel A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

A spokesperson from Ofcom told HELLO! Online: "We carefully assessed complaints that dresses worn by judges were inappropriate for a pre-watershed audience. We recognise that the dresses had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show. However, while some outfits were revealing, we considered it was appropriately scheduled and would not have exceeded most viewers’ expectations." It has since been revealed there were 683 complaints spread over the course of three programmes. The majority of complaints related to Amanda's outfit, while others were about fellow judge Alesha Dixon's number.

Flattered to be wearing @julienmacdonald for @Bgt Show 4! Shoes @jimmychoo Jewels @hsternofficial 💚 Styling @angiesmithstyle 'It is always better to be slightly under-dressed' - Coco Chanel A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Amanda's decision to wear such a jaw-dropping outfit comes after she confessed she would be disappointed if her wardrobe failed to cause a stir. "I can't wait to wear my dresses," she recently told The Sun. "They are very flattering, very feminine and a few are … what you would expect. Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I haven't done my job if they aren't!" Last year, Amanda and Alesha received 19 complaints thanks to their daring ensembles during the ITV show's live run. At the time Ofcom said they didn't warrant a full investigation.