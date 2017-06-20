Sherlock showrunners to make Dracula TV series Dracula will be a miniseries with feature-length episodes

Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula is being made into a television show by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the co-creators of the hit BBC show, Sherlock. According to Variety, the planned series is still a long way off as both of the writers are currently working on solo projects, but it will be aired on the BBC and will follow a similar format to Sherlock with a short number of feature-length episodes in a miniseries.

The writing partners will pen an adaptation of Dracula

Although the duo will be writing the fantasy new series together, they haven't ruled out the possibility of making a fifth series of their hit detective show. Speaking about Sherlock to the Guardian, Steven Moffat said: "I don't know how long we can keep it going. I'm personally willing but I'm hardly the main draw. I would be moderately surprised if this was the last time we ever made this show. But it absolutely could be. It's unlikely that we've completely finished it. There would be nothing strange in stopping for a while. It could go on forever, coming back now and again. Because we love Sherlock the way we do, we don't want to keep it going past its natural term."

Sherlock could still return for a fifth series

Mark added: "We've now done the story of how Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson... became those men. It's actually, weirdly, a backstory. We never intended that to be. But the reason we leave it at Rathbone place, is that actually if we do come back, and we'd love to come back, you could absolutely very easily start it with a knock on the door and Sherlock saying 'John, do you want to come out and play?' They've become the two heroes we always knew them to be, and we've accidentally done their backstory. That wasn't the plan."