Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement from acting The 60-year-old is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars

Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis has retired from acting. A statement issued by the 60-year-old's spokesperson confirmed that the star "will no longer be working as an actor", adding that it was a "private decision" and that Daniel was "immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences". Daniel is widely considered one of the best actors of his generation. He is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars – for Lincoln, There Will Be Blood and My Left Foot – and his career has spanned four decades.

Daniel Day-Lewis is the only performer to win three best actor Oscars

His representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

The Gangs of New York star has long been praised for his immersive approach to acting and his versatility. He has often gone to extreme lengths for his performances, frequently remaining in character off-screen; he confined himself to a wheelchair while filming the 1989 drama My Left Foot. Daniel is also known to be extremely selective when it comes to his acting projects, sometimes waiting years in between films.

Daniel in the 1989 drama My Left Foot

According to Variety, Daniel – who made his screen debut at 14 in the 1971 film Sunday, Bloody Sunday – has one final film awaiting release. The untitled drama, which is set in the world of high fashion, is scheduled to hit cinemas in December, and reunites him with Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed Daniel to a best actor Oscar in 2007's There Will Be Blood.

