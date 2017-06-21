EastEnders spoiler alert: Will Linda Carter clash with Fi Browning? Actress Kellie Bright has returned to filming after her maternity leave

EastEnders fans will be delighted to find out that Linda Carter is back! The Queen Vic landlady, who is played by Kellie Bright, is set to return to the Queen Vic after looking after her ill mother Elaine for months. A lot has happened since her departure, with her eldest son Lee ending his marriage to daughter-in-law Whitney, the pub securing new management thanks to newcomer Fi Browning and her trustee barmaid Tracey being fired.

Linda Carter comes face-to-face with Fi Browning

In newly-released images, Linda comes face-to-face with businesswoman Fi, who is played by Lisa Faulkner. Viewers will have to see whether the pair become friends or enemies. Delighted to welcome her back home, Mick Carter - Danny Dyer - throws his wife a surprise birthday party for her 40th, and judging by the pictures it seems Linda is not too pleased.

Actress Kellie Bright will be back on EastEnders soon

Actress Kellie, who joined EastEnders back in 2013, welcomed her second child, a little boy called Gene, with husband Paul Stocker in November. She announced her pregnancy in May last year, tweeting: "Shhh... Don't tell anyone, but I'm pregnant! My hubby and I are over the moon & looking forward 2 meeting our little person in Nov #mama@40." She added: "And for those of you that want to know, I will be returning to @bbceastenders after I've had the baby #queenvicismyhome #LindaCarter4ever xx." [sic]

Since landing the role, Kellie won the 2014 Digital Spy's Readers Award for Best Female Soap Actress, and along with Danny, was nominated for Best On-screen Partnership at The British Soap Awards in 2014.