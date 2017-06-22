Downton Abbey film is officially in the works Welcome back to the Crawley family (and their servants)!

After years of speculation, NBCUniversal International Studios has now confirmed that a Downton Abbey movie is officially in the works. The company's president, Michael Edelstein, told the Associated Press that the film will start production in the next year while celebrating 'Downton Abbey: The Exhibition' in Singapore. However, several cast members attending the same event were taken by surprise by the exciting news!

Michael said: "There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year." However, when Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) was asked about the film, she joked: "Well, tell my agent, because we're still waiting to know. We're hoping that will happen soon."

Sophie McShera, who plays Daisy, also revealed that she had no idea about the movie. "Oh, well, you've got confirmation before us," she said. "We have no idea if that's happening. But we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure." At the event, Michael added that 20 members of the original ensemble cast would hopefully be a part of the film adaptation of the popular TV show.

Dame Maggie Smith, who plays the Dowager Countess, opened up about the possibility of a film back in April. Chatting at the British Film Institute, she said: "They talk about there being a film but who knows. I hope you might tell me if you do know. I just think it's squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean? I don't know what it could possibly be. It's too meandering."