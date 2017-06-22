Liam Payne plays hilarious Secret Ingredient game with Ashton Kutcher: watch here! The stars were forced to guess what ingredients they had in their tasters

They are all well accustomed to the fine dining experience, but Liam Payne and Ashton Kutcher were left guessing which disgusting ingredient was in their dish during a hilarious round of Secret Ingredient on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. They were joined on the panel by chat show host Jimmy and actress Vanessa Hudgens when trying the tasters, created by chef Mario Batali.

Happily taking part in the three-course game show challenge, Liam was forced to try Shanghai soup dumplings which had a shot of Jägermeister, something the stars all failed to guess correctly. They were then treated to a slice of pizza which was coated with marshmallow fluff. To conclude the game, the stars were handed two desserts.

The chef told them: "To end things, we have not one, but two desserts. In front of you are two things: New York style individual cheesecakes alongside Roman gelato with a sliver of buttered pistachio brittle. But can you guess the secret ingredients? Each one is worth 1,000 points." Watch the video above to find out what it was and whether they guessed right!