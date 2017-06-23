Kate Garraway sends social media into meltdown after slipping into a replica of Geri Horner's iconic Union Jack dress The iconic dress was made famous by Ginger Spice way back in the nineties

It's one of the most iconic outfits, which helped define nineties pop culture. And on Friday morning, Kate Garraway left Good Morning Britain viewers stunned when she slipped into Geri Horner's Union Jack dress, which the singer famously wore at the BRIT Awards back in 1997. During the interview, it was clear Kate was struggling to maintain her modesty in the tiny number - but, she received lots of praise.

There’s no better way to spice up your Friday morning than seeing @kategarraway in a Union Jack dress! 😀 🇬🇧 @benshephard pic.twitter.com/SS7ZS81PhZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 23, 2017

One viewer wrote: "Very nice @kategarraway very easy on the eyes." Another shared: "Wow Kate! What a fantastic figure! You look amazing!" A third post read: "Kate looking awesome in that iconic dress. Defo the sixth spice girl. Gorgeous." One fan tweeted: "Kate you must feel so good looking that good, you are a smasher." Another said: "Can't believe just how good you look in that dress @kategarraway. Keep rocking it."

Kate Garraway surprised GMB viewers by wearing a Union Jack dress

After discussing the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion, Kate slowly started to take off her coat to unveil the famous dress. She told Geri: "I have decided, as a little treat for you, to wear the Union Jack dress. Do you want to see?" To which the former Spice Girls star - aka Ginger Spice - replied: "Wow! You've still got it. I think you look lovely." Later on in the show, Kate explained to co-host Ben Shephard that she agreed to wear the outfit because Geri was going to wear the dress too – but she later changed her mind. "The only reason I did it was because Geri was going to wear the dress too then she changed her mind and I was left hanging," the TV star revealed.