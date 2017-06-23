How much of a Harry Potter fan are you? Take our quiz! Harry Potter turns 20 on Monday! How much do you like the series?

On Monday it will be 20 years since the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and although it's hard to believe that so much time has passed since we were first introduced to the Boy Who Lived, it also seems bizarre to think of a time where Harry Potter wasn't a fixed part of pop culture. The seven-book series has spanned into films, plays, theme parks and studio tours, and fans adoration doesn't seem to be slowing down, particularly now that JK Rowling is writing about the wizarding world once again for her planned five-part film series of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Although Harry Potter has a deeply dedicated fan base - where do you stand when it comes to the boy wizard and his adventures at Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry? Take our quiz to see just how much you love the Harry Potter series...

How did you do? Share your results with us in the comments below!