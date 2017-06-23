Why David Dimbleby threw out BBC Question Time audience member BBC Question Time was filmed in Plymouth this week

Question Time presenter David Dimbleby kicked out a rowdy audience member from the BBC programme, which was filmed in Plymouth, on Thursday evening. The 78-year-old host was left agitated after the man, who appeared to be a supporter of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, repeatedly shouted over the panel, saying that the Conservatives had "lost the election".

When David Dimbleby tells you to go, YOU GO. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/8Dv1Gauw3I — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 22, 2017

STORY: David Dimbleby 'mans up' and gets first tattoo done aged 75

The unnamed man told the audience: "Jeremy Corbyn has proven that anti-austerity policies are popular. The Tories and the Blairites lost that election." Justice Secretary David Lidington tried to defend the government, but the audience member kept interrupting him. David tried to calm the situation, telling him: "I know you have your views. You're one person in an audience of 150, I don't want you taking over this programme. He's speaking, let him speak."

STORY: Jeremy Corbyn's son Tommy causes a stir with his Hollywood looks

However as the panellists tried to express their views, the man continued to shout over them, causing TV veteran David to tell him to "leave". He said: "Listen, I think you ought to leave." The presenter's reaction was met with rapturous applause from the audience. Watch the momentous moment in the video above.