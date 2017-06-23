Former Strictly pro Natalie Lowe reveals doubts over decision to quit The Strictly professional dancer appeared on the show for seven years

Natalie Lowe has revealed she is questioning her decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing. The dancing professional, who confirmed her departure last month, hinted that she might make a return to the show - but as a choreographer. Speaking on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the 36-year-old explained: "I'm still pinching myself - have I made the right decision? But no, I'm excited to see what's going to happen next. It is my life, it's still my family and I will still be heavily involved doing choreography eventually. I could not have Strictly not be part of my life."



When asked about her thoughts on the new signings, which was announced the day before, Natalie confessed she didn't know who they were but wished them luck. She concluded: "I'm not familiar with these three. Good luck. It's so intense, it's so full on." The BBC confirmed that Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova and Amy Dowden will be joining the series this autumn. Current champion Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero have also quit.



In May, Natalie - who appeared on the show for seven years - said it was with a "heavy heart" that she was saying goodbye to her Strictly colleagues. She told PA: "This was a very difficult decision for me not to accept the invitation to appear on this season of Strictly Come Dancing. It is with a very heavy heart that I have arrived at this decision." She continued: "I'll be forever grateful for the amazing time, opportunities and memories that Strictly has created for me. My time on the programme has been everything that I dreamed it would be, and more. From the friendships I developed, the amazing dances I was able to perform in, and the experiences that Strictly provided, it has been an incredible and extraordinary adventure."