Julianne Hough reveals she played a Gryffindor in Harry Potter! The Dancing with the Stars judge played a Gryffindor extra

In honour of the 20th anniversary of the release date for the first Harry Potter novel, Julianne Hough has revealed she had a starring role in the movie. The Dancing with the Stars judge took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a snapshot of herself from the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, in which she played a Gryffindor. "Happy 20th Anniversary Harry Potter," she wrote. "Remember that one time when I was 11 and a Gryffindor? Oh and apparently liked flirting with the Weasley twins?" She also added the hashtags, #ivealwayslovedredheads, #gryffindor, #harrypotter and #firstfilm.

Author J.K Rowling took Twitter to share her feelings about the milestone anniversary. "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20," the celebrity author wrote. The tweet received a rapturous response from Harry Potter fans, with many thanking the famously modest author. The 51-year-old finished writing the first Harry Potter book in 1995. Then on 26 June 1997, only 500 copies were made to print. More than 450 million copies have now been sold in 79 languages.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Julianne's admission comes soon after Little Mix star Jesy Nelson told fans she also appeared in one of the Harry Potter films. During an interview with her bandmates on Australian radio, the singer was asked about her acting experience. "Jesy, you were in Harry Potter!" the radio host said. "I was in Harry Potter," she excitedly replied. "I've been in a few others hun. About A Boy with Hugh Grant… And you can actually see me if you pause the tape."