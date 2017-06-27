Guess which Star Wars actor lands role alongside Jenna Coleman in Victoria Jenna Coleman plays a young Queen Victoria in the ITV period drama

ITV have announced that Star Wars actor Denis Lawson has landed a role alongside Jenna Coleman in the forthcoming second series of the beloved period drama, Victoria. The 69-year-old, who is famous for playing Wedge Antilles in the science fiction franchise, will play the Duke of Atholl, the head of the Clan Murray, who plays host to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert (played by Tom Hughes) during their trip to the Scottish Highlands.

Star Wars actor Denis Lawson will star alongside Jenna Coleman in Victoria

WATCH: The first trailer of Victoria season 2

New pictures released show Dennis dressed in a full tartan outfit, including a traditional kilt, sporren and red hose. He can be seen welcoming the royal couple to the Scottish Highlands in scenes filmed at historic landmark, Blair Castle, in Perthshire. The casting announcement follows the news of Line of Duty star Martin Compston also making a guest appearance as Dr. Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s. Dame Diana Rigg (Game Of Thrones) has joined the regular cast as the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen's new Mistress of the Robes, while French actor Bruno Wolkowitch will play French King Louis Philippe.

The 69-year-old will play the Duke of Atholl in the ITV drama

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria's stylist gives us the lowdown

Filming and production for the second instalment of Victoria kicked off earlier this year. Victoria became the new Sunday night prime-time drama last year - pulling in an average of 7.7 million viewers each week. The series was also dubbed the "next Downton Abbey", in part because it also follows the tradition of having a Christmas special. The second series - once again written by creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin - will see a young Queen Victoria face the new challenge of motherhood. However, fans will see Prince Albert is still struggling to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife as she returns to her duties.