Sharon Osbourne has pulled out of filming the auditions for this year's X Factor. The 64-year-old will be replaced by Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon as she continues to recover from a back injury. An X Factor spokeswoman told HELLO! Online: "Unfortunately, Sharon is suffering from niggling back problems following surgery earlier in the year and will be unable to take part in the Edinburgh auditions." The rep added: "Alesha will be guest judging on the panel today."

Sharon was supposed to appear at the auditions in Edinburgh alongside Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell. Alesha, 38, was drafted in last minute and impresses show bosses. An ITV source said: "Alesha was fantastic in Manchester so made the perfect guest judge for the day." Meanwhile, it has since been reported that mother-of-three Sharon has flown back to Los Angeles to consult her doctor.

Earlier this year, Sharon revealed she hurt her back while playing with her grandchildren. "I was on the floor with them playing with toys and I got up," she said on chat show The Talk in March. "As I got up from the floor, my back - I just felt this twist in my back at the base of my spine. She added: "They tried to do it with an epidural to ease the pain – that didn't do any good, so I had to go in and have surgery. And I've been in bed doing nothing. My life has just been like nothing."