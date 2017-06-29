Paul Hollywood shares snap with new Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith GBBO will return to Channel 4 later this year

With only months to go before the revamped series of Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4, original judge Paul Hollywood has taken to his social media pages to share pictures from the set. One snap sees the 51-year-old cuddling up to his new co-judge Prue Leith, who has taken over Mary Berry's coveted role. Sharing his excitement, Paul wrote in the caption: "I am so ready for next series of bake off! Perfect decisions for judge and presenters in my opinion."

The TV star also uploaded a shot of new presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding cuddling up over a cup of coffee. The new co-hosts replaced Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. Judging by the new pictures, it seems the revamped gang are getting along well. Earlier this week, former GBBO presenter Mel opened up about the close friendships she shared with the crew over the seven years she filmed the show when it was on the BBC.

The comedian, 49, explained how it took her and Sue only "three seconds" to decide their Bake Off fate when they heard about the show moving channels. She told Press Association: "I think there was no question where we were heading, but I miss the gang... we were like a big family." Mel added: "All the camera guys, the sound guys, home economists behind the scenes, so knowing a lot of them are there filming as we speak, it feels kind of strange."

Paul's decision to remain as a judge was met with controversy, particularly after fellow judge Mary and show hosts Mel and Sue announced their plans to remain with the BBC. Speaking at the Good Food Show last year, he said: "I spoke to Mary about it all the way through and she said 'I would go too if I was your age'."