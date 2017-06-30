Love Island's celebrity fans: From the likes of Adele to Liam Gallagher Becky Adlington and Scarlett Moffatt are also fans of the ITV dating show

It's the reality TV series which has the nation hooked at the moment, prompting viewers to debate endlessly over the latest developments. But it seems Love Island also has a huge celebrity fanbase with the likes of Adele and Liam Gallagher confessing their obsession with it. Speaking at her concert in London on this week, the Someone Like You singer revealed that she and her husband are huge fans. She told the audience: "I mean Love Island shall we talk about that? My husband and I watched it last night."

Former Oasis frontman Liam revealed his fondness for the show during an interview with Jo Wiley at Glastonbury, claiming that he tuned into one of the episodes during the renowned music festival. He told her: "I watched Dizzee Rascal from my room, then I watched Love Island." A surprised Jo replied: "I can't believe you're watching Love Island." To which, he responded: "Without a doubt. Mate, that's where it's at. I've had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I've got to do something and I've gone to the dark side and Love Island it is."

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt often tweets her thoughts during the show, her latest involved defending heartbroken contestant Camilla. She wrote: "Are men crazy. Camilla is beautiful on the inside and out. She is a true disney princess #loveisland." Olympic star Rebecca Adlington recently criticised blonde beauty Olivia on the show, telling fans: "Ok nothing against her personally but when did it become the Liv show? Haven't heard some the guys even talk yet! #LoveIsland."

Earlier this week, rugby star James Haskell shared a picture on Instagram, which showed his teammates Jonathan Joseph, Anthony Watson and Liam Williams in their hotel room watching Love Island on their laptop. He wrote alongside the snap: "One of the best day off set ups I have ever seen! #Professional." Despite the huge celebrity fanbase, football pundit Gary Lineker told his followers that it was perhaps the "worst" show ever. He said: "Talked into watching #loveisland by @GeorgeLineker. Definitely not his greatest television recommendation. In fact, it might be his worst."