Is former Strictly star Ben Cohen set to appear in I'm A Celebrity? I'm A Celebrity is set to return to ITV later this year

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ben Cohen is rumoured to be joining this year's I'm A Celebrity line-up. According to The Sun, the ex-rugby ace originally turned down a stint in the jungle in favour for Strictly, where he met current partner Kristina Rihanoff. A source told the publication: "Ben's name was straight on the list for this year. He is popular with viewers as his Strictly stint showed, and appeals to sports fans." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star for comment.

Ben, 38, first met Kristina, 39, after they were paired together on Strictly in 2013. The pair have always maintained that their romance didn't blossom until after Ben split from his wife of eleven years. The couple introduced their daughter Mila exclusively in HELLO! magazine last year, with Ben revealing: "Mila has changed the dynamic - another little human in our lives. She is our creation and that is amazing." He added: "I'm proud of Kristina, proud of Mila and proud to be a dad again."

Meanwhile, other stars tipped to appear in the ITV show include Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah and former Coronation Street star Craig Charles, who was forced to leave the 2014 series early due to a family tragedy. Host Ant McPartlin is set to be back; it will mark his return to television since checking into rehab. Last month, the 41-year-old announced that he was voluntarily seeking treatment in rehab after becoming dependant on prescription painkillers following a knee operation from two years ago.

"The first step is to admit to yourself you need help," he told The Sun. "I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time." It has also been reported that Ant suffered from depression and anxiety due to not conceiving a child with wife Lisa.